171 / 365
Chair 2
One more just under the wire for the mundane challenge.
31st August 2022
31st Aug 22
1
1
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2! I...
779
photos
130
followers
138
following
164
165
166
167
168
169
170
171
170
603
604
605
606
607
171
608
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Etcetera
Camera
SM-G950W
Taken
30th August 2022 12:32pm
Tags
chair
,
black-white
,
black-and-white
,
mundane-chair2022
Mags
ace
Very attractive image!
September 1st, 2022
