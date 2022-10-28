Previous
Next
Good night by ljmanning
182 / 365

Good night

I liked the way the light was hitting the counter as I shut things down before bed last night.
28th October 2022 28th Oct 22

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2! I...
49% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Lovely light and very dramatic!
October 29th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
Love this!
October 29th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise