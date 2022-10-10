Sign up
181 / 365
Just one more
Can’t resist those colours!
10th October 2022
10th Oct 22
LManning (Laura)
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2!
trees
autumn
foliage
Mags
ace
Simply gorgeous! Love the hole showing that azure blue sky.
October 11th, 2022
Carolinesdreams
ace
So beautiful.
October 11th, 2022
Milanie
ace
What a beautiful composition of the fall colors
October 11th, 2022
bkb in the city
Beautiful pov
October 11th, 2022
