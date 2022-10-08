Sign up
Meanwhile, in Canada…
October is ablaze. The fall colours are particularly intense this year.
8th October 2022
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2! I...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
Etcetera
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
8th October 2022 1:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaves
,
trees
,
autumn
,
theme-landscapes
,
landscape-52
Mags
ace
Brilliant color!!!
October 9th, 2022
