Meanwhile, in Canada…
Meanwhile, in Canada…

October is ablaze. The fall colours are particularly intense this year.
8th October 2022 8th Oct 22

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2! I...
Mags ace
Brilliant color!!!
October 9th, 2022  
