Previous
Stay still! Maybe he won’t notice. by ljmanning
232 / 365

Stay still! Maybe he won’t notice.

The moment the squirrel realized the dog was, in fact, in the yard. Spoiler alert - he noticed.
15th August 2023 15th Aug 23

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
63% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joanne Diochon ace
That poor, very black, squirrel showed up rather too well amidst all the fresh greens.
August 16th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise