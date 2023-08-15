Sign up
232 / 365
Stay still! Maybe he won’t notice.
The moment the squirrel realized the dog was, in fact, in the yard. Spoiler alert - he noticed.
15th August 2023
15th Aug 23
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
Tags
squirrel
,
backyard-wildlife
,
sixws-142
Joanne Diochon
ace
That poor, very black, squirrel showed up rather too well amidst all the fresh greens.
August 16th, 2023
