Previous
Territorial dispute by ljmanning
238 / 365

Territorial dispute

This was an oops (hence the crap composition) but I was tickled to get both the bee and the butterfly in shot. The asters bring out all the pollinators!
19th September 2023 19th Sep 23

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
65% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joanne Diochon ace
Lovely and colourful. Those look like the same kind of asters as in the partner me.
September 20th, 2023  
Valerie Chesney ace
Beautiful!
September 20th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise