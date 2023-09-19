Sign up
238 / 365
Territorial dispute
This was an oops (hence the crap composition) but I was tickled to get both the bee and the butterfly in shot. The asters bring out all the pollinators!
19th September 2023
19th Sep 23
LManning (Laura)
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
1230
photos
147
followers
129
following
231
232
233
234
235
236
237
238
987
988
989
237
990
991
992
238
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Etcetera
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
19th September 2023 3:34pm
Tags
flowers
,
bee
,
garden
,
butterfly
,
bumble-bee
,
aster
,
monarch-butterfly
Joanne Diochon
Lovely and colourful. Those look like the same kind of asters as in the partner me.
September 20th, 2023
Valerie Chesney
Beautiful!
September 20th, 2023
