Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
253 / 365
A spoonful of sugar…
One more for the black and white challenge - minimalism.
27th November 2023
27th Nov 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
1314
photos
152
followers
118
following
69% complete
View this month »
246
247
248
249
250
251
252
253
Latest from all albums
251
1057
252
1058
1059
1060
1061
253
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Etcetera
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
27th November 2023 1:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
spoon
,
black-white
,
sugar
,
black-and-white
,
bw-85
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close