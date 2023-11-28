Sign up
Previous
254 / 365
A most uncooperative Hooded Merganser
Plus some bonus Mallard butt. This Merganser was insistent on hiding under the branches where I couldn’t get a clear shot. This was the best of the bunch. Just you wait little fella - I’ll be back!
A bit better on black if you have the time.
28th November 2023
28th Nov 23
2
2
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Etcetera
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
28th November 2023 12:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
duck
,
merganser
,
hooded-merganser
Call me Joe
ace
👌👌👌
November 29th, 2023
Diana
ace
don't you just hate it when they try to hide! A great capture and water movement.
November 29th, 2023
