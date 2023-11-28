Previous
A most uncooperative Hooded Merganser by ljmanning
254 / 365

A most uncooperative Hooded Merganser

Plus some bonus Mallard butt. This Merganser was insistent on hiding under the branches where I couldn’t get a clear shot. This was the best of the bunch. Just you wait little fella - I’ll be back!
A bit better on black if you have the time.
28th November 2023 28th Nov 23

LManning (Laura)

Call me Joe ace
👌👌👌
November 29th, 2023  
Diana ace
don't you just hate it when they try to hide! A great capture and water movement.
November 29th, 2023  
