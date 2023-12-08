Previous
Limestone cliffs by ljmanning
Limestone cliffs

The sun barely cresting the edge of the Niagara Escarpment at Tiffany Falls.
8th December 2023

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
Wonderful shot! Love the patterns in those cliffs.
December 9th, 2023  
Beautiful
December 9th, 2023  
