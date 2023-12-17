Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
256 / 365
Cabinetmaker’s shop
Hand planes lined up on the windowsill in the cabinetmaker’s shop, circa 1875-1900.
17th December 2023
17th Dec 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
1337
photos
152
followers
117
following
70% complete
View this month »
249
250
251
252
253
254
255
256
Latest from all albums
1075
1076
1077
1078
1079
1080
256
1081
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
Etcetera
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
17th December 2023 12:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
history
,
plane
,
woodworking
,
heritage
,
westfield
Dorothy
ace
Very interesting.
December 18th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close