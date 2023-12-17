Previous
Cabinetmaker’s shop by ljmanning
256 / 365

Cabinetmaker’s shop

Hand planes lined up on the windowsill in the cabinetmaker’s shop, circa 1875-1900.
17th December 2023 17th Dec 23

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
70% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
Very interesting.
December 18th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise