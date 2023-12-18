Sign up
257 / 365
Found still life
At the doctor’s office at Westfield Heritage Village. The colourful reflection is from an elaborate stained glass window.
18th December 2023
18th Dec 23
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
Tags
medical
,
still-life
,
heritage
,
westfield
Mags
ace
A very lovely still life.
December 19th, 2023
Joanne Diochon
ace
The stained glass reflection adds an interesting bit of colour.
December 19th, 2023
