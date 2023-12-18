Previous
Found still life by ljmanning
257 / 365

Found still life

At the doctor’s office at Westfield Heritage Village. The colourful reflection is from an elaborate stained glass window.
18th December 2023 18th Dec 23

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
70% complete

A very lovely still life.
December 19th, 2023  
The stained glass reflection adds an interesting bit of colour.
December 19th, 2023  
