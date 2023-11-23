Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
252 / 365
Wheel of power
A couple more shots from yesterday’s museum visit. This was one of several valve wheels which were used to control the amount of steam reaching the engine. The light throughout the pumphouse was just amazing.
23rd November 2023
23rd Nov 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
1309
photos
152
followers
118
following
69% complete
View this month »
245
246
247
248
249
250
251
252
Latest from all albums
250
1053
1054
1055
1056
251
1057
252
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
Etcetera
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
22nd November 2023 12:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
museum
,
steam
,
history
,
engine
,
industrial
,
heritage
John Falconer
ace
Great shot.
November 24th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close