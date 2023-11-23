Previous
Wheel of power by ljmanning
Wheel of power

A couple more shots from yesterday’s museum visit. This was one of several valve wheels which were used to control the amount of steam reaching the engine. The light throughout the pumphouse was just amazing.
23rd November 2023 23rd Nov 23

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023!
John Falconer ace
Great shot.
November 24th, 2023  
