Previous
Remembrance by ljmanning
270 / 365

Remembrance

A floral tribute at the National AIDS Memorial Grove in Golden Gate Park.

We’re in the midst of an atmospheric river that’s been chucking down rain on us all day. Dipping back earlier in the trip for today’s posts. Heading home tomorrow!
31st January 2024 31st Jan 24

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
73% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
This is such a moving tribute and beautifully captured Laura.
February 1st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise