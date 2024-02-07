Sign up
Previous
271 / 365
A welcome sunset
Our area had only 17 hours of sunshine in all of January. The last few days of sun have been a welcome change. And I did miss these winter sunsets.
7th February 2024
7th Feb 24
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
1404
photos
153
followers
115
following
74% complete
264
265
266
267
268
269
270
271
1127
1128
1129
1130
1131
1132
1133
271
Views
1
Fav's
1
Album
Etcetera
Camera
SM-S901W
Taken
7th February 2024 5:28pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
sunset
,
clouds
,
evening
,
skyscape
