Previous
Gliding by ljmanning
272 / 365

Gliding

I took this while hunting for negative space opportunities. It doesn’t really work for that theme, but I liked it and it’s better in colour anyway.
22nd February 2024 22nd Feb 24

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
74% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Milanie ace
Love the wake that he left behind him
February 23rd, 2024  
Mags ace
Lovely image.
February 23rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise