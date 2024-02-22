Sign up
272 / 365
Gliding
I took this while hunting for negative space opportunities. It doesn’t really work for that theme, but I liked it and it’s better in colour anyway.
22nd February 2024
22nd Feb 24
LManning (Laura)
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
Tags
pond
swimming
goose
ripples
canada-goose
Milanie
Love the wake that he left behind him
February 23rd, 2024
Mags
Lovely image.
February 23rd, 2024
