Previous
FOR 2024 by ljmanning
273 / 365

FOR 2024

The traditional Flash of Red calendar! I’m really pleased with how this one turned out.
Deepest thanks to @olivetreeann for organizing this challenge every year. I learned lots!
29th February 2024 29th Feb 24

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
74% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joanne Diochon ace
Your colour toning week shows up nicely here. The toning, for me, was not very effective in individual pictures but having different tones side by side, like you have here, shows them up more.
March 1st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise