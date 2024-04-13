Previous
Felipè and the sombreros by louannwarren
328 / 365

Felipè and the sombreros

10 years ago we purchased sombreros to wear to the closing banquet of Jerry’s ship’s reunion in San Antonio. Yesterday I handed them off to the manager of our favorite restaurant! Felipè went along for the ride.
13th April 2024 13th Apr 24

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas.
Photo Details

Diana ace
How fabulous the two of you look in your beautiful sombreros! The manager must be ever so delighted to have them, and I bet Felipe had a good time too.
April 13th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
How wonderful ! and beautiful diptych !
April 13th, 2024  
Dawn ace
Fabulous
April 13th, 2024  
