328 / 365
Felipè and the sombreros
10 years ago we purchased sombreros to wear to the closing banquet of Jerry’s ship’s reunion in San Antonio. Yesterday I handed them off to the manager of our favorite restaurant! Felipè went along for the ride.
13th April 2024
13th Apr 24
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas.
Tags
sombreros
30-shots2024
felipè
Diana
ace
How fabulous the two of you look in your beautiful sombreros! The manager must be ever so delighted to have them, and I bet Felipe had a good time too.
April 13th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How wonderful ! and beautiful diptych !
April 13th, 2024
Dawn
ace
Fabulous
April 13th, 2024
