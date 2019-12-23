Previous
Our living room tree by louannwarren
Photo 1087

Our living room tree

You can see the cowboy tree in the den, on the right. We are doing the last minute holiday hustle bustle, looking forward to everyone coming Christmas Day. Some last minute baking tomorrow, then we will be ready.
23rd December 2019 23rd Dec 19

Lou Ann

