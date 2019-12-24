Previous
A Sri Lanka nativity by louannwarren
A Sri Lanka nativity

Another Christmas treasure that is quite old, and a day after Christmas bargain at a wonderful gift shop. Merry Christmas Eve everyone, I think we are ready for the crowd tomorrow. Ha ha!
Lou Ann

Danette Thompson ace
Beautiful. Merry Christmas!
December 25th, 2019  
