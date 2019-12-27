Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1091
Christmas 2019 in balmy Texas
We had the air conditioner on, so Jerry decided to wear a Hawaiian shirt and shorts for Christmas. No Christmas sweaters this year!
27th December 2019
27th Dec 19
1
0
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
January 1, 2019, year three is underway! I’m enjoying this site more than ever, and enjoy seeing everyone’s photos and learning about their daily lives,...
1298
photos
110
followers
80
following
298% complete
View this month »
1084
1085
1086
1087
1088
1089
1090
1091
5
1
365
Canon PowerShot G9 X Mark II
25th December 2019 3:27pm
Tags
texas
,
balmy
,
christmas-2019
Diana Ludwigs
ace
A lovely shot of the two of you and the photobombers ;-)
December 27th, 2019
