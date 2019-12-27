Previous
Christmas 2019 in balmy Texas by louannwarren
Photo 1091

Christmas 2019 in balmy Texas

We had the air conditioner on, so Jerry decided to wear a Hawaiian shirt and shorts for Christmas. No Christmas sweaters this year!
27th December 2019 27th Dec 19

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
Diana Ludwigs ace
A lovely shot of the two of you and the photobombers ;-)
December 27th, 2019  
