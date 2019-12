The cross that started it all

The Reed & Barton Silver Co. introduced their first sterling silver Christmas cross in 1976 and I began my collection. I have a silver chain on this cross, I have worn it as a necklace many times. The first crosses were quite large and heavy but as time went by, they got smaller and lighter. I stopped collecting in 2006 I believe, having collected 30 crosses. They do look lovely on the dining room tree, I always hang this first one close to the top.