Karma the Chameleon by louannwarren
Photo 1094

Karma the Chameleon

When I was looking for a Christmas gift for my two year old friend Graham, I was thrilled that Ty Beanie Babies are still being made. When I bought this one I thought it was a dinosaur, silly me. Graham loved it.
30th December 2019 30th Dec 19

Lou Ann

@louannwarren
January 1, 2019, year three is underway! I'm enjoying this site more than ever, and enjoy seeing everyone's photos and learning about their daily lives,...
