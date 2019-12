Henna the Brown Ostrich

Graham’s sister Sydney adored this Beanie Baby. It had been years since I had looked at this toy line, and oh my, they have some darling ones now. Many years ago a friend of mine got arrested when he landed back in the states from China because he had a suitcase full of Beanie Babies and customs thought he was going to sell them on the black market here. He actually was bringing them to friends who asked for certain ones that had sold out in America.