Sparkling Rosé to toast the new year
This lovely bubbly was perfect to toast 2020 and the beginning of my fourth year on 365. Thank you all for your wonderful support, I look forward to seeing your beautiful images every day. Happy New Year! 🎉🥂
1st January 2020
1st Jan 20
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
January 1, 2019, year three is underway! I'm enjoying this site more than ever, and enjoy seeing everyone's photos and learning about their daily lives,...
1304
photos
109
followers
80
following
iPhone XR
1st January 2020 1:07pm
Tags
rosé
,
happy-new-year-2020
,
three-years-complete
