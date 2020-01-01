Previous
Next
Sparkling Rosé to toast the new year by louannwarren
Photo 1096

Sparkling Rosé to toast the new year

This lovely bubbly was perfect to toast 2020 and the beginning of my fourth year on 365. Thank you all for your wonderful support, I look forward to seeing your beautiful images every day. Happy New Year! 🎉🥂
1st January 2020 1st Jan 20

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
January 1, 2019, year three is underway! I’m enjoying this site more than ever, and enjoy seeing everyone’s photos and learning about their daily lives,...
300% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise