My Texas Green Legged Grey, for the “Macro to the rescue” photo last week.

I’ve had this taxidermy rooster for 30 years. Ha! I was a serious rooster/chicken collector for a long time. Ceramics, paintings, textiles, you name it, if it was a chicken or rooster I bought it. This one was a gift from some people at my office. In July that year they had posed the question “what do you want for Christmas?” As a joke I said “a stuffed chicken”. That Christmas they gave him to me. Lol.