Photo 1111
My wire chicken basket for my “Macro 2” reveal.
I use this basket for storing wine bottle corks. I found him in San Francisco at the Embarcadero Ferry Building oh 15 years ago. Truth be told, he’s been emptied many times over those 15 years. 😊
16th January 2020
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
January 1, 2019, year three is underway! I’m enjoying this site more than ever, and enjoy seeing everyone’s photos and learning about their daily lives,...
macro
reveal
law-2020
bep
Cute shot.
January 16th, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Cute chick and very useful for your corks !! ha ! No wonder I had no clue and couldn't identify your macro shot
January 16th, 2020
