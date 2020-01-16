Previous
My wire chicken basket for my "Macro 2" reveal.
My wire chicken basket for my “Macro 2” reveal.

I use this basket for storing wine bottle corks. I found him in San Francisco at the Embarcadero Ferry Building oh 15 years ago. Truth be told, he’s been emptied many times over those 15 years. 😊
Lou Ann

bep
Cute shot.
January 16th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd
Cute chick and very useful for your corks !! ha ! No wonder I had no clue and couldn't identify your macro shot
January 16th, 2020  
