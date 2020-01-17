Sign up
Photo 1112
After Christmas
I put a vase of yellow silk tulips on my dining room table after Christmas. My great grandson told his dad “Granny has flowers that don’t grow in dirt”. Children are the best observers, aren’t they?!
17th January 2020
17th Jan 20
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
January 1, 2019, year three is underway! I'm enjoying this site more than ever, and enjoy seeing everyone's photos and learning about their daily lives,...
1320
photos
113
followers
80
following
Tags
tulip
,
silk
,
law-2020
