After Christmas by louannwarren
Photo 1112

After Christmas

I put a vase of yellow silk tulips on my dining room table after Christmas. My great grandson told his dad “Granny has flowers that don’t grow in dirt”. Children are the best observers, aren’t they?!
17th January 2020 17th Jan 20

Lou Ann

