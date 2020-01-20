Sign up
Photo 1115
“Live Thinker $5.99”
My grocery store has these sparkly figures with succulents planted in the tops of their heads. The sign said “Live Thinkers, $5.99”, I laughed out loud!
20th January 2020
20th Jan 20
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
January, 2020, I’m happy to begin my fourth year here, I’ve learned so much from all of you and thank you for looking at my...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
6
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
succulent
,
thinker
,
law-2020
Islandgirl
ace
Too cute!
January 20th, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ha ha ! fun find and great creative edit !
January 20th, 2020
Jacqueline
ace
Great edit Lou Ann!
January 21st, 2020
Valerie Chesney
ace
Oh, What fun......I am sure they will sell...Did you buy one Lou Ann.
January 21st, 2020
Lou Ann
ace
@happysnaps
I thought about it but just couldn’t think of a place I could put it at my house. Maybe my windowsill, maybe I’ll go back. Ha!
January 21st, 2020
M. Brutus
ace
Sadly, he has more hair than I do. Fun photo and story.
January 21st, 2020
