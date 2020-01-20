Previous
“Live Thinker $5.99” by louannwarren
Photo 1115

“Live Thinker $5.99”

My grocery store has these sparkly figures with succulents planted in the tops of their heads. The sign said “Live Thinkers, $5.99”, I laughed out loud!
20th January 2020 20th Jan 20

Lou Ann

Islandgirl ace
Too cute!
January 20th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ha ha ! fun find and great creative edit !
January 20th, 2020  
Jacqueline ace
Great edit Lou Ann!
January 21st, 2020  
Valerie Chesney ace
Oh, What fun......I am sure they will sell...Did you buy one Lou Ann.
January 21st, 2020  
Lou Ann ace
@happysnaps I thought about it but just couldn’t think of a place I could put it at my house. Maybe my windowsill, maybe I’ll go back. Ha!
January 21st, 2020  
M. Brutus ace
Sadly, he has more hair than I do. Fun photo and story.
January 21st, 2020  
