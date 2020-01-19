Underground Railroad quilts

At book club the book reviewer presented “Underground Railroad Sampler” by Eleanor Burns. A book of quilt patterns and stories about the slave underground that worked to get the slaves freed and moved to Canada. There was no “railroad”, that was just a figure of speech to describe the journey. The reviewer also quilted and brought several quilts to show the different symbols the slaves looked for on their journey, and what those symbols meant. A fascinating presentation, I think the book would be good reading even if you aren’t a quilter. Describing the quilt top square on the top left (Clockwise): the Monkey Wrench pattern, it meant the journey will begin soon, gather tools you will need; next to the monkey wrench is the Wagon Wheel “load the wagon, the journey is imminent”; bottom right - Tumbling Blocks, “get ready”; and bottom left of the four symbols is the Bear Claw, “follow the bear tracks, they will take you to food and water”. Reproduction 1800’s fabrics are readily available now and underground quilts are very popular.