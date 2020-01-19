Previous
Next
Underground Railroad quilts by louannwarren
Photo 1114

Underground Railroad quilts

At book club the book reviewer presented “Underground Railroad Sampler” by Eleanor Burns. A book of quilt patterns and stories about the slave underground that worked to get the slaves freed and moved to Canada. There was no “railroad”, that was just a figure of speech to describe the journey. The reviewer also quilted and brought several quilts to show the different symbols the slaves looked for on their journey, and what those symbols meant. A fascinating presentation, I think the book would be good reading even if you aren’t a quilter. Describing the quilt top square on the top left (Clockwise): the Monkey Wrench pattern, it meant the journey will begin soon, gather tools you will need; next to the monkey wrench is the Wagon Wheel “load the wagon, the journey is imminent”; bottom right - Tumbling Blocks, “get ready”; and bottom left of the four symbols is the Bear Claw, “follow the bear tracks, they will take you to food and water”. Reproduction 1800’s fabrics are readily available now and underground quilts are very popular.
19th January 2020 19th Jan 20

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
January 1, 2019, year three is underway! I’m enjoying this site more than ever, and enjoy seeing everyone’s photos and learning about their daily lives,...
305% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
How absolutely amazing, fabulous quilts and a great narrative.
January 19th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful examples and so lovely to get the story that is represented by each patchwork quilt - love the bright cheerful colours - Thanks for sharing both the images and the story / history of these - I am sure it was a wonderful presentation - thanks for sharing ! fav
January 19th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise