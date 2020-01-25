May I present the lovely aqua Mexican Talavera rooster, for my “Macro Guess #3” reveal

Talavera Mexican pottery originated from the Spanish pottery of Talavera de la Reina, Spain. It is a type of Majolica or tin-glazed earthenware, made from Mexican clay in the state of Puebla, Mexico, since the 16th century. The designs are bright and beautiful, in many colors. This rooster sits with his lovely yellow glazed and decorated hen (you can see her in the background) on the top shelf of an antique oak music stand in my kitchen. I laughed at your “nose” comments because for all intents and purposes his beak is his nose, at least in the pottery world of Talavera. Smile.