It’s not what you think it is, but it is Macro Guess #4 by louannwarren
Photo 1121

It’s not what you think it is, but it is Macro Guess #4

I touch this every day, sometimes many times in a day. 😊
26th January 2020 26th Jan 20

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
January, 2020, I’m happy to begin my fourth year here, I’ve learned so much from all of you and thank you for looking at my...
KWind ace
This is tricky... I have no idea. I like the shine of the gold and silver.
January 26th, 2020  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Napkin ring? Or perhaps a decorative clasp on a purse?
January 26th, 2020  
