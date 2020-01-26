Sign up
Photo 1121
It’s not what you think it is, but it is Macro Guess #4
I touch this every day, sometimes many times in a day. 😊
26th January 2020
26th Jan 20
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
January, 2020, I'm happy to begin my fourth year here, I've learned so much from all of you and thank you for looking at my...
1329
photos
113
followers
80
following
1114
1115
1116
1117
1118
1119
1120
1121
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
25th January 2020 8:59am
Tags
jan20words
,
law-2020
,
macro/guess-4;
KWind
ace
This is tricky... I have no idea. I like the shine of the gold and silver.
January 26th, 2020
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Napkin ring? Or perhaps a decorative clasp on a purse?
January 26th, 2020
