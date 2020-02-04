Boots’ hideaway

There is a fantastic wildlife refuge in Port Aransas named The Leonabelle Turnbull Birding Center (isn’t the name awesome?). There are two alligators, this one’s name is “Boots”, I laughed out loud because for years, Alligator hide boots were all the rage with Texas cowboys. The Great Egret on the left and the small Ibis on the right weren’t phased by Boots. He flopped his tail earlier and all the birds and ducks around him flew away like crazy. These two settled back in and kept feasting on the thousands of tiny minnows in the water.