Sunset on South Padre Island’s Laguna Madre by louannwarren
Photo 1132

Sunset on South Padre Island’s Laguna Madre

The Laguna Madre is the 130 mile long shallow, hypersaline lagoon along the western coast of the Gulf of Mexico. This shot made me wish I had a kayak!
6th February 2020

Lou Ann

@louannwarren
Lou Ann Warren
