Photo 1133
A Banded Brown Pelican
He hopped off that post and started to fly away, hence the blurry wing tips. I loved the pelicans on this trip. They are so fun to watch.
7th February 2020
7th Feb 20
1
1
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
January, 2020, I’m happy to begin my fourth year here, I’ve learned so much from all of you and thank you for looking at my...
1341
photos
112
followers
80
following
1126
1127
1128
1129
1130
1131
1132
1133
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3100
Taken
31st January 2020 5:10pm
Tags
brown
,
pelican
,
banded
,
law-2020
Pam Knowler
ace
Lovely capture!
February 7th, 2020
