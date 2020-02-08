Previous
“I know i’m not a Flamingo, but I am pink!” by louannwarren
“I know i’m not a Flamingo, but I am pink!”

I love kitschy south Texas island decor. We stopped to buy water at a 7-11 and this guy was on a store roof across the street. 😊
8th February 2020 8th Feb 20

Lou Ann

@louannwarren
January, 2020, I'm happy to begin my fourth year here, I've learned so much from all of you and thank you for looking at my...
