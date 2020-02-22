Sign up
Photo 1148
Twilight on the Gulf of Mexico
We had been on the beach at Padre taking sunset photos and when we arrived home this lovely twilight scene was across Anne’s street. It seemed to me there was beauty at every turn on the island.
22nd February 2020
22nd Feb 20
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
January, 2020, I'm happy to begin my fourth year here, I've learned so much from all of you and thank you for looking at my...
1357
photos
114
followers
78
following
1141
1142
1143
1144
1145
1146
1147
1148
Tags
sunset
,
twilight
,
anne
,
padre
,
law-2020
Jacqueline
ace
Beautiful Lou Ann, great framing of that sunset!
February 22nd, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh ,how beautiful Lou Ann - stunning dolour in the sky and the reflections in the waters ! fav
February 22nd, 2020
Tbird
Stunning
February 22nd, 2020
