Photo 1147
Anne’s Flamingo
Our friend Anne is such a great hostess. Her table settings were Island themed and I was thrilled she had this art glass Flamingo one evening. For Flamingo Friday!
21st February 2020
21st Feb 20
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
January, 2020, I'm happy to begin my fourth year here, I've learned so much from all of you and thank you for looking at my...
1356
photos
114
followers
78
following
1140
1141
1142
1143
1144
1145
1146
1147
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
1st February 2020 8:53am
Tags
glass
,
art
,
anne
,
flamingo-friday
carol white
ace
A beautiful Flamingo
February 21st, 2020
