Anne’s Flamingo by louannwarren
Photo 1147

Anne’s Flamingo

Our friend Anne is such a great hostess. Her table settings were Island themed and I was thrilled she had this art glass Flamingo one evening. For Flamingo Friday!
21st February 2020 21st Feb 20

Lou Ann

Lou Ann
January, 2020, I'm happy to begin my fourth year here
carol white
A beautiful Flamingo
February 21st, 2020  
