Previous
Next
“Beauty is all very well at first sight; but whoever looks at it after it’s been in the house three days?” George Bernard Shaw by louannwarren
Photo 1146

“Beauty is all very well at first sight; but whoever looks at it after it’s been in the house three days?” George Bernard Shaw

My Valentines roses are still beautiful. Yesterday I stopped and looked at each rose in the bouquet and this one has a heart in the center!
20th February 2020 20th Feb 20

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
January, 2020, I’m happy to begin my fourth year here, I’ve learned so much from all of you and thank you for looking at my...
313% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise