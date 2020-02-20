Sign up
Photo 1146
“Beauty is all very well at first sight; but whoever looks at it after it’s been in the house three days?” George Bernard Shaw
My Valentines roses are still beautiful. Yesterday I stopped and looked at each rose in the bouquet and this one has a heart in the center!
20th February 2020
20th Feb 20
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
January, 2020, I’m happy to begin my fourth year here, I’ve learned so much from all of you and thank you for looking at my...
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot G9 X Mark II
Taken
19th February 2020 9:28am
Tags
heart
,
rose
,
valentine’s
