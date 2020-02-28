Sign up
The Hobby Lobby Flamingo
Our local Hobby Lobby had an entire kiosk of Flamingo kitsch home decor. Night lights, figurines, coat hooks, and a series of square paintings. I took advantage of the paintings, for Ron’s Flamingo Friday, of course.
28th February 2020
28th Feb 20
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
January, 2020, I’m happy to begin my fourth year here, I’ve learned so much from all of you and thank you for looking at my...
Tags
flamingo-friday
,
law-2020
