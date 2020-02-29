Previous
Next
A male Brown Pelican, wings down by louannwarren
Photo 1155

A male Brown Pelican, wings down

It was always a miracle to me when a pelican would start to fly. Their wing muscles must be incredible. This one is a bit blurry but I like the image anyway. Jerry is home from the hospital, now to get over being in the hospital, ha!
29th February 2020 29th Feb 20

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
January, 2020, I’m happy to begin my fourth year here, I’ve learned so much from all of you and thank you for looking at my...
316% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise