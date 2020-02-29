Sign up
A male Brown Pelican, wings down
It was always a miracle to me when a pelican would start to fly. Their wing muscles must be incredible. This one is a bit blurry but I like the image anyway. Jerry is home from the hospital, now to get over being in the hospital, ha!
29th February 2020
29th Feb 20
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
January, 2020, I’m happy to begin my fourth year here, I’ve learned so much from all of you and thank you for looking at my...
Tags
brown
,
island
,
pelican
,
padre
,
law-2020
