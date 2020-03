“The Bosses” Mexican Food in Giddings

We found this authentic Mexican food restaurant when we were on the Painted Churches tour. When we paid for our meal there were several guest checks taped to the wall behind the cashier, along with many crosses and small ceramic saints. I asked the cashier about the guest checks and she said when someone walks out without paying for their food they tape the check to the wall and pray for the person who didn’t pay. I thought that was pretty incredible. This for my orange rainbow shot today.