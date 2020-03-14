Previous
I’m a platter person by louannwarren
I’m a platter person

I love serving meals on platters, you will always find a couple on my table for vegetables or meats. This one has a purple flower, so it’s my rainbow photo today!
14th March 2020 14th Mar 20

Lou Ann

Diana ace
such a beautiful platter, love the colours.
March 14th, 2020  
