Bluebonnets!

I hopped in my car and drove 2 miles to this lovely Bluebonnet patch by our high school. We had 14” of rain in March so I knew the flowers would be beautiful. The grass was as tall as the Bluebonnets but the scene was still calming to me. Because no one is out and about they were not trampled at all along the street. No one else was there, I was there and back in 10 minutes!