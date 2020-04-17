Previous
Next
A boy and his dog by louannwarren
Photo 1203

A boy and his dog

Our neighbor’s “Iris Germanica”, Bearded Iris, (yes it’s one of “The 300”) has been beautiful this spring. That’s Indian Hawthorn in the background.
17th April 2020 17th Apr 20

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
January, 2020, I’m happy to begin my fourth year here, I’ve learned so much from all of you and thank you for looking at my...
329% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise