Photo 1203
A boy and his dog
Our neighbor’s “Iris Germanica”, Bearded Iris, (yes it’s one of “The 300”) has been beautiful this spring. That’s Indian Hawthorn in the background.
17th April 2020
17th Apr 20
Lou Ann
@louannwarren
January, 2020, I’m happy to begin my fourth year here, I’ve learned so much from all of you and thank you for looking at my...
3
365
NIKON D3100
7th April 2020 1:53pm
Tags
and
,
dog
,
purple
,
iris
,
boy
,
law-2020
