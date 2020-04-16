Previous
Next
Cadence’s new best friend by louannwarren
Photo 1202

Cadence’s new best friend

Cadence’s little brother has a new puppy, a Golden Retriever named Shelby. Cadence sent me this photo and said “Granny, I don’t know what I would do without Shelby, she’s my new best friend”. Cadence’s university is closed for the year. She is doing her nursing classes on line, helping her 5 year old brother with his schoolwork and taking care of Shelby, while her mother works in the children’s hospital in Fort Worth, literally on the front line fighting Covid. Having Shelby has helped everyone cope so much better with the mandated isolation.
16th April 2020 16th Apr 20

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
January, 2020, I’m happy to begin my fourth year here, I’ve learned so much from all of you and thank you for looking at my...
329% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise