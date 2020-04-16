Cadence’s new best friend

Cadence’s little brother has a new puppy, a Golden Retriever named Shelby. Cadence sent me this photo and said “Granny, I don’t know what I would do without Shelby, she’s my new best friend”. Cadence’s university is closed for the year. She is doing her nursing classes on line, helping her 5 year old brother with his schoolwork and taking care of Shelby, while her mother works in the children’s hospital in Fort Worth, literally on the front line fighting Covid. Having Shelby has helped everyone cope so much better with the mandated isolation.