Jerry’s folly by louannwarren
Jerry’s folly

At the very beginning of the toilet paper “crisis” in mid-March, Jerry searched on Amazon and ordered twenty rolls of “extra large, super soft” tp. One package of ten rolls arrived yesterday, from China. They are the smallest rolls we’ve ever seen, 4 inches in diameter and are named “SupSoft”. The advertising on the front of each roll says “clean soft and tough comfortable”. For comparison I set a roll on top of one of our usual and customary extra large tp rolls. 😊 We have laughed all day about them, they cost close to $2.00 a roll. We are so thankful the tp crisis is over here, we’ve been able to purchase it in every store for a couple of weeks now. This photo is going in my Covid photo book, I think it will be on the outside back cover.
14th May 2020 14th May 20

Lou Ann

Wendy ace
Now, that is hilarious! It's a good thing you didn't really need them and you can look on this as a funny reminder of this generation's crisis!
May 14th, 2020  
Diana ace
That is so hilarious, just had a good laugh 🤣
May 14th, 2020  
Nicole Campbell ace
You do like things supersized in America 🤣
May 14th, 2020  
Lou Ann ace
@nicolecampbell especially in Texas! Ha!
May 14th, 2020  
