Jerry’s folly

At the very beginning of the toilet paper “crisis” in mid-March, Jerry searched on Amazon and ordered twenty rolls of “extra large, super soft” tp. One package of ten rolls arrived yesterday, from China. They are the smallest rolls we’ve ever seen, 4 inches in diameter and are named “SupSoft”. The advertising on the front of each roll says “clean soft and tough comfortable”. For comparison I set a roll on top of one of our usual and customary extra large tp rolls. 😊 We have laughed all day about them, they cost close to $2.00 a roll. We are so thankful the tp crisis is over here, we’ve been able to purchase it in every store for a couple of weeks now. This photo is going in my Covid photo book, I think it will be on the outside back cover.