Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1236
Three turtles and a duck
I did not notice the damaged turtle’s shell until I downloaded the photo. I hope he will be okay. This was taken at the River Walk and there’s still so much construction going on the turtle may have gotten in the way of some heavy equipment.
20th May 2020
20th May 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
January, 2020, I’m happy to begin my fourth year here, I’ve learned so much from all of you and thank you for looking at my...
1447
photos
115
followers
77
following
338% complete
View this month »
1229
1230
1231
1232
1233
1234
1235
1236
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3100
Taken
19th May 2020 9:38am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
walk
,
river
,
duck
,
turtle
,
law-2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close