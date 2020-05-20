Previous
Next
Three turtles and a duck by louannwarren
Photo 1236

Three turtles and a duck

I did not notice the damaged turtle’s shell until I downloaded the photo. I hope he will be okay. This was taken at the River Walk and there’s still so much construction going on the turtle may have gotten in the way of some heavy equipment.
20th May 2020 20th May 20

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
January, 2020, I’m happy to begin my fourth year here, I’ve learned so much from all of you and thank you for looking at my...
338% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise