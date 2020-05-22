Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1238
So many flights
We were sitting outside and plane after plane was coming to DFW. I doubt they were full but we were encouraged they were flying! It was cloudy and misty but the sun burned through and the plane came out of the clouds at the same time.
22nd May 2020
22nd May 20
2
1
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
January, 2020, I’m happy to begin my fourth year here, I’ve learned so much from all of you and thank you for looking at my...
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
20th May 2020 5:06pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
sun
,
plane
,
law-2020
Maggiemae
ace
You were poised to take the shot at this time, so well! I'm surprised that many planes are still flying!
May 22nd, 2020
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Good timing- we are hearing some planes overhead too. Can't say I really missed that sound though! Good shot!
May 22nd, 2020
