Previous
Next
So many flights by louannwarren
Photo 1238

So many flights

We were sitting outside and plane after plane was coming to DFW. I doubt they were full but we were encouraged they were flying! It was cloudy and misty but the sun burned through and the plane came out of the clouds at the same time.
22nd May 2020 22nd May 20

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
January, 2020, I’m happy to begin my fourth year here, I’ve learned so much from all of you and thank you for looking at my...
339% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
You were poised to take the shot at this time, so well! I'm surprised that many planes are still flying!
May 22nd, 2020  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Good timing- we are hearing some planes overhead too. Can't say I really missed that sound though! Good shot!
May 22nd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise