Photo 1249
My jean jacket with jewels, Vikki where are you?
I could not get the rhinestones on my denim jacket to sparkle for my photo, I know Vikki
@Summerfield
could 😊 This for “beginning with J”, the word for today.
2nd June 2020
2nd Jun 20
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
January, 2020, I'm happy to begin my fourth year here, I've learned so much from all of you and thank you for looking at my...
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot G9 X Mark II
Taken
2nd June 2020 9:02am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
law-2020
,
june20words
katy
ace
FAV. This is a superb composition and subject!
June 2nd, 2020
