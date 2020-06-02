Previous
Next
My jean jacket with jewels, Vikki where are you? by louannwarren
Photo 1249

My jean jacket with jewels, Vikki where are you?

I could not get the rhinestones on my denim jacket to sparkle for my photo, I know Vikki @Summerfield could 😊 This for “beginning with J”, the word for today.
2nd June 2020 2nd Jun 20

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
January, 2020, I’m happy to begin my fourth year here, I’ve learned so much from all of you and thank you for looking at my...
342% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
FAV. This is a superb composition and subject!
June 2nd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise