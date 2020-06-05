Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1252
The birds planted some petunias in my butterfly bush
Just this week we had a crepe myrtle removed that the birds planted too close to the house. These petunias look pretty with my butterfly bush, though. Ha! For “in the garden” today.
5th June 2020
5th Jun 20
1
0
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
January, 2020, I’m happy to begin my fourth year here, I’ve learned so much from all of you and thank you for looking at my...
1463
photos
114
followers
77
following
343% complete
View this month »
1245
1246
1247
1248
1249
1250
1251
1252
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot G9 X Mark II
Taken
3rd June 2020 9:04am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
the
,
in
,
garden
,
butterfly
,
bush
,
petunias
,
law-2020
Ingrid
Your birds did a good job here! And you got beautiful colors and bokeh in our picture!
June 5th, 2020
