The birds planted some petunias in my butterfly bush by louannwarren
Photo 1252

Just this week we had a crepe myrtle removed that the birds planted too close to the house. These petunias look pretty with my butterfly bush, though. Ha! For “in the garden” today.
5th June 2020 5th Jun 20

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
January, 2020, I’m happy to begin my fourth year here, I’ve learned so much from all of you and thank you for looking at my...
Ingrid
Your birds did a good job here! And you got beautiful colors and bokeh in our picture!
June 5th, 2020  
